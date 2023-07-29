Morecambe had the first opportunity of the game with Jacob Davenport fizzing a shot just wide.

But after that, the visitors were in almost total control, and took the lead on 18 minutes.

Thelo Aasgaard heads Latics in front at Morecambe

It was a goal formulated in the Academy, with Abdi Sharif teeing up Baba Adeeko, whose right-wing cross was headed home by Aasgaard at the near post.

Some more nice stuff again from Latics saw Tom Pearce - the oldest member of the starting XI at 25 - switching play with a raking crossfield ball.

The ball was then laid off for Charlie Hughes to float over a deep cross to the back post, although Chris Sze's header was comfortably saved.

Latics came close to doubling their advantage just before half-time, when a deep free-kick from Pearce was headed back by Hughes into the path of Aasgaard.

The Norway junior international somehow found space in a crowded box to flick the ball up, before lobbing inches over the top.

Hughes then brought the ball out from the back and released Luke Brennan, whose shot curled just past the far post.

It was the same story in the second half as Latics dominated the ball, with a wonderful Pearce cross from the left being headed wide from all of a yard.

On a rare foray, Morecambe came close to an equaliser when Adam Mayor's rocket was tipped against the bar by Sam Tickle, before Aasgaard headed the ball away to safety

Latics: Tickle; Adeeko, Hughes, Morrison, Pearce; M Smith, Aasgaard; Sharif, Balagizi, Brennan; Sze.