Jordan Jones celebrates after giving Latics the lead at Oxford

Wigan settled quickly with Luke Chambers stinging the fingertips of Jamie Cumming, before Martial Godo fired into the side-netting from a good position.

However, the visitors were given a warning at the other end when Cameron Brannigan unleashed a thunderbolt from 20 yards that almost broke the crossbar in two.

After Baba Adeeko fired just past the far post, Latics took the lead four minutes before half-time.

The ball was played out to the left-hand side for Jones, who weaved his way into the box before slipping the ball past Cumming.

Unfortunately for Latics, they were unable to take that lead into the interval, with Oxford levelling seconds from the end of stoppage-time.

Sean Clare and Charlie Hughes were slow in closing down Josh Murphy, whose shot crept into the far corner of the net,

Oxford took the lead 10 minutes after the restart when Brannigan's shot from 20 yards took a big deflection on its way past Sam Tickle.

Latics threw on Chris Sze, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis, and two of the new-boys almost fashioned an immediate leveller.

Smith's cross found the head of Magennis header, with Cumming just about managing to keep it out with the help of his right-hand post.

It looked as though it was game over 14 minutes from time when Ruben Rodriguez stabbed home from close range after Tyler Goodrham's shot had hit the post.

But Thelo Aasgaard reduced the arrears four minutes later with a bullet header from another pinpoint Smith cross.

McManaman thought he'd found an equaliser in the closing stages, only for Cumming to pull off a great save before flicking the ball away from two onrushing Latics forwards.

And the home side made sure in the fourth of six added minutes through Goodrham after Hughes had blocked the initial shot.