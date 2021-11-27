REPORT: Plymouth Argyle 1 Wigan Athletic 2

The Latics players show their support for Charlie Wyke after the first goal

The lead-up to the game had been dominated by the collapse of striker Charlie Wyke, who remains in hospital as he's checked out by the medical professionals.

And there was a real feeling that this win was for the big man, with the players warming up in t-shirts bearing his name, and the away end singing his name throughout.

Plymouth had the first chance of the game, only for Luke Jephcott to drag his shot well wide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end, a mix-up at the back for Plymouth almost allowed in Keane.

James McClean then played in Thelo Aasgaard, but he seemed to get caught between trying to cross and shoot, and the ball flew out for a goal-kick.

Latics were looking dangerous every time they went forward, however, and they hit the front 10 minutes before half-time.

It all stemmed from a driving run from Lang, who picked the perfect moment to tee up Aasgaard.

The ball looked as though it would be smothered by the goalie but he didn't make it, and the pull-back found Keane, who couldn't miss.

Plymouth flew forward in search of an immediate response, and it needed a great block from Max Power to deny Conor Grant.

Latics were unable to hold out to the interval, however, with Danny Mayor blasting past Ben Amos from 12 yards two minutes before the whistle.

The visitors made a great start to the second half, with Tom Naylor firing inches wide of the far post

They came even closer when Lang crossed from the right, and neither Keane nor McClean could bundle it in from close range.

Stephen Humphrys took over from Aasgaard, and the ex-Rochdale man almost made a sensational impact.

He raced through on goal, twisting and turning past the last defender, and unleashed a fantastic strike that required a brilliant save to keep it out.

While the home side were seeing most of the ball, Latics remained a threat on the counter.

And they forced a dramatic late winning goal, in the very last minute, when Lang raced on to Keane's pass, and slid the ball into the far corner of the net - to the delight of the 703 Wiganers behind the goal.