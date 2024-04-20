Luke Chambers celebrates putting Latics ahead at Portsmouth

Latics almost gift-wrapped a goal to Pompey in the opening exchanges when a loose pass saw Colby Bishop try his luck from 40 yards, with Sam Tickle well off his line.

Thankfully for Latics, the ball flew way off the target, and the visitors grew into the game with some decent possession.

Jonny Smith cut inside off the right and lined up a shot from 25 yards, which beat Will Norris all ends up but came back off the right-hand post.

After former Latics man Callum Lang received the first booking of the afternoon, it was his old colleagues who went in front midway through the first half.

Thelo Aasgaard headed back a Smith cross into the path of Luke Chambers, who fired home a scuffed effort with his right foot from just inside the box.

It was almost 2-0 when Norris parried a Charlie Kelman shot away to Chambers, who fired the follow-up into the side-netting.

Smith then squandered another good chance just before the break, lashing his shot well over the bar from 12 yards.

It was no surprise to see Lang replaced at half-time, after he'd escaped a second yellow card when he caught Steven Sessegnon late in the first half.

Pompey stepped up their efforts in the second half, with a swerving strike from distance from Sean Raggett being parried out by Tickle, who easily collected the follow-up from Joe Rafferty.

A lightning break from Pompey sent Marlon Pack clean through, only to be denied by another great save from Tickle.

The follow-up from Joe Rafferty looked like it was on its way in, but Tickle again had other ideas.

After soaking up all the pressure, Latics hit Pompey on the break and doubled their lead seven minutes from time through substitute Josh Magennis.

Kusini Yengi pulled one back for Pompey with five minutes to go, and there was still time for anything to happen.

Indeed, there followed a melee involving players from both sides – and both sets of backroom staff – after Latics substitute Scott Smith was grounded by Pack, which another replacement, Chris Sze, took exception to.