Looking for a big reaction from the midweek hammering against Middlesbrough, Latics were their worst enemies in the opening quarter.

They fell behind inside 12 minutes, when Sam Field was allowed to volley home a corner from 10 yards despite being marked closely by Jordan Cousins.

Nathan Broadhead, Latics' star man at Loftus Road, celebrates his equaliser

Credit the visitors for the way they responded, though, and they were level on 22 minutes.

There was a game of head tennis in the Rangers box as Jack Whatmough, Max Power and Will Keane teed up Nathan Broadhead to lash home on the volley.

But with the away end still celebrating, Latics again pressed the self-destruct button within seconds of the restart.

Again, everyone seemed marked at a Rangers corner, only for former Latics defender Leon Balogun to beat Jack Whatmough to the ball and nod home from four yards.

Broadhead had the ball in the Rangers net again shortly after, but the flag was long up on the far side.

Everything positive from Latics was involving Broadhead, who drilled wide from 20 yards just before half-time.

Only a stunning save from Ben Amos prevented Rangers going 3-1 up shortly after the restart, a blistering hit from Tim Iroegbunam being repelled by a one-handed stop at full stretch.

Quick feet from Broadhead created another shooting chance, but his shot was blocked, before a superb cross from Power was headed over by Keane at full stretch.

Boss Leam Richardson shook it up in the final quarter, sending on Thelo Aasgaard, Tom Naylor, Magennis and Ashley Fletcher for Cousins, Tendayi Darikwa, Keane and Broadhead.

And one of the new-boys almost rescued a point in the dying seconds as Latics continued to ask the questions.

Graeme Shinnie's cross led to Magennis volleying against the underside of the bar...only for the ball to bounce down and away to safety.