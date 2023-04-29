Centre-back Charlie Hughes had nodded Latics into a crucial lead with only nine minutes remaining.

But Reading substitute Yakou Meite equalised during stoppage-time, to condemn Shaun Maloney’s men to the drop.

James McClean set up Charlie Hughes' goal which almost kept Latics' survival hopes alive

And the result was realistically not enough for Reading, who are now near-certainties to join Latics and Blackpool in League One next term.

The opening 15 minutes was as tight as to be expected with so much on the line - for both sides.

Reading enjoyed most of the ball, with Latics content to hit on the counter, with Hughes heading their best chance wide of the post.

Latics had a let-off when a Reading free-kick from the right flashed in and hit an unsuspecting James McClean, who was relieved to see the ball rebound off him and fly just over the bar.

Jeff Hendrick then sent in a shot that forced a good save from Jamie Jones with his feet.

Jones did even better moments later as Reading continued to press, the goalkeeper somehow getting across his goal to claw out a header from Lucas Joao inches before it crossed the line.

At the other end, in first-half stoppage-time, great stuff from Callum Lang saw him lead a Latics break, but skipper Tendayi Darikwa's cross was blocked.

Whatever Shaun Maloney said at the interval must have worked, as Latics threatened more in the opening two minutes of the second half than they did in the first period.

McClean fired over from a decent position, before a Max Power cross was only just too high for Josh Magennis, who couldn't direct his header goalwards.

That was to be Magennis' last involvement, with the Latics striker landing awkwardly and having to be helped off by the medics.

Danel Sinani took his place, with Thelo Aasgaard soon joining him, with Christ Tiehi making way.

Lovely skill from Lang took him to the byline, but his pullback found a defender rather than one of the three attackers in support.

But Reading were continuing to push, and it took a couple of fantastic blocks from Aasgaard and Hughes to keep them out.

Charlie Wyke appeared for his first appearance since mid-March, for Ryan Nyambe, before Latics squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead.

McClean's cross found Lang, unmarked 10 yards from goal, but the connection was too good and the volley flew straight at Joe Lumley.

It was basketball by this point, with Reading substitute Fei Azeez - brother of Latics loanee Miguel - seeing a shot fly a whisker past the near post.

Incredibly, Latics took the lead with nine minutes remaining, when McClean's cross was headed home at the far post by Hughes, to the delight of the circa-1,000 fans behind the goal.

The goal completely silenced the home crowd, who could see their own survival hopes slipping away.

They were energised by nine added minutes being shown on the board, and Reading found a leveller midway through that time.