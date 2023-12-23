REPORT: Reading 2 Wigan Athletic 0 - Latics sign off for Christmas on a losing note
The visitors enjoyed the better of the early stages and created a couple of causes for concern in the home penalty area.
First, Jordan Jones' cross was headed back by Liam Morrison into the path of Sean Clare, only for a desperate defender to hack the ball away.
Then, another clever Jones cross from the left found Charlie Wyke, who volleyed against goalkeeper David Button from point-blank range, with the ball again hacked to safety.
Unfortunately for Latics, the afternoon went gradually downhill after this point, with Sam Tickle requiring treatment after taking a knock before being allowed to continue.
Latics were indebted to Morrison for a superb block to deny Femi Azeez - brother of Miguel, who had a very forgettable period on loan at the DW last season.
But the Royals did open the scoring 11 minutes before half-time, when Azeez benefitted from a Latics giveaway to rifle home into the top corner from 25 yards.
Wyke headed wide from a decent position on the stroke of half-time, before Reading doubled their advantage six minutes after the restart.
Amadou Mbengue sent over a deep cross from the right, and Sam Smith escaped the clutches of Sean Clare to volley home from close range.
A Reading mistake at the back offered an immediate chance for Callum McManaman to pull one back, only for Button to make a good save - although the Latics man will feel he might have done better.
Callum Lang floated over a free-kick wide of the near post,before Jonny Smith, Chris Sze and Stephen Humphrys added fresh legs for the final quarter.
Good work from Sze set up a shooting opportunity for Lang, who made a fine connection, only to see the ball diverted to safety by a defender.
But Reading were allowed to play out the game in relative comfort as the visitors signed off for Christmas on a losing note.
One match short of the halfway mark of the campaign, they stand five points clear of the relegation zone.