Wigan Athletic slipped to a second defeat in a row as Reading ran out comfortable victors in Berkshire.

Charlie Wyke can't convert this first-half chance, before Reading took control and saw off Latics

The visitors enjoyed the better of the early stages and created a couple of causes for concern in the home penalty area.

First, Jordan Jones' cross was headed back by Liam Morrison into the path of Sean Clare, only for a desperate defender to hack the ball away.

Then, another clever Jones cross from the left found Charlie Wyke, who volleyed against goalkeeper David Button from point-blank range, with the ball again hacked to safety.

Unfortunately for Latics, the afternoon went gradually downhill after this point, with Sam Tickle requiring treatment after taking a knock before being allowed to continue.

Latics were indebted to Morrison for a superb block to deny Femi Azeez - brother of Miguel, who had a very forgettable period on loan at the DW last season.

But the Royals did open the scoring 11 minutes before half-time, when Azeez benefitted from a Latics giveaway to rifle home into the top corner from 25 yards.

Wyke headed wide from a decent position on the stroke of half-time, before Reading doubled their advantage six minutes after the restart.

Amadou Mbengue sent over a deep cross from the right, and Sam Smith escaped the clutches of Sean Clare to volley home from close range.

A Reading mistake at the back offered an immediate chance for Callum McManaman to pull one back, only for Button to make a good save - although the Latics man will feel he might have done better.

Callum Lang floated over a free-kick wide of the near post,before Jonny Smith, Chris Sze and Stephen Humphrys added fresh legs for the final quarter.

Good work from Sze set up a shooting opportunity for Lang, who made a fine connection, only to see the ball diverted to safety by a defender.

But Reading were allowed to play out the game in relative comfort as the visitors signed off for Christmas on a losing note.