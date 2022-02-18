REPORT: Rotherham United 1 Wigan Athletic 1

The result keeps Latics six points the Millers, with two matches in hand.

But the buffer to third place has been extended to six points, with Latics having played two games fewer than all of the chasing pack.

Latics started well and they took the lead on 28 minutes with a goal right out of the top drawer.

Stephen Humphrys celebrates opening the scoring

Humphrys, restored to the starting line-up, broke the offside trap and initially turned down the opportunity to shoot on his right foot.

But when the ball came back to him seconds later, he composed himself before finding the bottom corner from 25 yards with his left foot.

Latics managed to get through to half-time with their lead intact, although Ben Amos had to make a stunning save at the beginning of the second half to deny Rotherham's top scorer Michael Smith.

The visitors would have expected an onslaught from Rotherham at the beginning of the second half, and they managed to hold out despite some concerted pressure.

After Will Keane took over from Humphrys, Latics thought they'd doubled their advantage from a James McClean corner.

There seemed minimal contact between Keane and Millers goalkeeper Josh Vickers compeed for the ball, before Callum lang bundled the ball home.

But referee Jeremy Simpson had other ideas and blew his whistle.

And the decision came back to haunt Latics within a couple of minutes, when Ollie Rathbone was given too much time and space 25 yards from goal.

His low shot packed plenty of power, and Amos couldn't get across his goal in time.

Latics were bemoaning the official again when Tom Naylor claimed he'd been pushed in the box, only for the official to wave play on.

Glen Rea took over from Josh Magennis for the last 10 minutes, but Latics managed to see out the remainder of the game - including six minutes of added time - without alarm.