Latics couldn't have got off to a worse start, with the Blades going in front with their first real sight of goal.

The visitors were unable to stop the left-wing cross coming in, and Iliman Ndiaye slid the ball home from all of a couple of yards.

Jack Whatmough heads for goal at Sheffield United

Only an unbelievable save from Ben Amos, at point-blank range, prevented Billy Sharp from doubling the lead.

And Latics were then indebted to a couple of pieces of sublime defending for keeping the score at 1-0.

First, a Blades break from a Latics corner saw James McAtee get round James McClean, and he just about to shoot from 10 yards only for Tendayi Darikwa to produce the block of the season.

Then, Ndiaye cut inside Jack Whatmough and took it round Amos, before shooting towards what he thought was an empty goal.

Somehow, McClean got back and stopped the ball on the line, with Amos pouncing on it before Ndiaye could tap home.

Joe Bennett replaced Omar Rekik at half-time, but another fine save from Amos within seconds of the restart was merely a continuation of what we'd seen.

McAtee saw a shot fade just past the post, before Latics sent on Tom Naylor and Josh Magennis for Christ Tiehi and Ashley Fletcher.

And that seemed to kickstart the visitors into gear, with Latics enjoying a real purple patch of possession and chances.

Max Power's corner found Callum Lang, who sent his header just wide of the far post.

Lang then led a two-on-two break, before seeing his shot blocked.

Will Keane replaced Darikwa as Latics went all in, meaning Power dropping to right wing-back.

Magennis had a couple of heading opportunities, which he couldn't make the most of, sending a McClean cross over and unable to climb higher enough to properly direct a Lang delivery.

The home crowd - who knew the game should already have been put to bed, were getting increasingly restless, as Latics continued to push.

Ryan Nyambe took over from Thelo Aasgaard, but Latics were unable to fashion one more opportunity.

