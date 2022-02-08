REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Jamie McGrath in action for Latics at Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors arguably didn't deserve anything from the game, despite hitting the post in the first half through skipper Tendayi Darikwa.

But the winning goal, eight minutes after the restart, was tough to take, with Jack Whatmough penalised for a foul in the Latics box - which he and his colleagues were adamant didn't occur.

Latics started strongly and almost took the lead with their first attack.

Callum Lang's cross was headed down by Josh Magennis into the path of Tom Naylor, who could only volley wide from bang in front.

Wednesday, though, had won their last three matches without conceding a goal, and soon took charge of proceedings.

Liam Palmer tried his luck from distance, with Ben Amos equal to it, before Jordan Storey somehow headed wide from a corner when it looked easier to score.

Latics were attacking on the counter, and a Naylor cross was only just behind Magennis, who couldn't arch his body enough to get the header on target.

Florian Kamberi went close for Wednesday, before Latics thought they'd gone ahead just before the break.

Good work from Lang saw the ball reach Darikwa, whose low drive hit the near post.

The rebound flew straight to Magennis, who prodded home, only to turn and see the offside flag up on the far side.

Latics would have been relatively pleased to have gone in level, buy that mood quickly turned to anger as the home side were awarded a penalty eight minutes after the restart.

There appeared minimal if any contact from Whatmough as Massimo Luongo passed him, but the Wednesday man tumbled to the deck and the official pointed to the spot.

Barry Bannan made no mistake from 12 yards, and Latics had a mountain to climb..

As Wednesday attempted to turn the screw, a Jordan Storey header landed on the roof of the net.

Latics threw on Jason Kerr, Stephen Humphrys and Gavin Massey for Jamie McGrath, Graeme Shinnie and Darikwa.

But they couldn't get anything going in the final third.

And Wednesday came closer to adding a second goal, with Callum Paterson firing wide of the far post, and Bannan having a shot tipped over by Amos.

Results elsewhere mean Latics remain in the second automatic spot, but they now trail leaders Rotherham by NINE points, albeit with three games in hand.