REPORT: Tranmere Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 1

Youngster Joe Adams came off the bench to score a late equaliser for Wigan Athletic in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Tranmere.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 20:50 BST- 1 min read

Tranmere started well with lively forward Harvey Saunders doing well to work the opening, only to fire wide from 15 yards.

At the other end, James McClean's left- wing cross was headed over by Stephen Humphrys.

Joe Adams scored a late equaliser for Latics in the 1-1 draw at League Two TranmereJoe Adams scored a late equaliser for Latics in the 1-1 draw at League Two Tranmere
Joe Adams scored a late equaliser for Latics in the 1-1 draw at League Two Tranmere
A brilliant move from Tranmere - featuring some nice one-touch passing - cut through the Latics defence, with Saunders in again, but this time he was thwarted by the feet of Ben Amos.

Latics worked a good chance for Charlie Wyke, who latched onto a bouncing ball on the edge of the box but, as the goalkeeper came out, his lob cleared the bar.

Nice footwork from Humphrys then saw him cut inside on his left foot, only to drill his shot past the far post.

The home side took the lead seven minutes after the restart, and it was third time lucky for Saunders, whose powerful shot was too good for Amos.

Latics, though, were level 19 minutes from time, with a cracking header from Adams off a Humphrys cross.

And Humphrys almost laid on a late winner for Wyke, but the striker stabbed wide from a great position.

Latics conclude their pre-season programme with a short trip to Morecambe on Saturday (July 29).

Latics: Amos; McHugh, Mitchell, Watts, McClean; S Smith, Shaw; Humphrys, Lang, McManaman; Wyke.

Subs: Watson (for Amos), Lloyd, Adams (for Shaw), Chentouf, Robinson (for Watts), Reilly, Corran, Payne.

