REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Bolton Wanderers 0 - Latics win 5-4 on penalties

Callum Lang in action against Bolton

Neither side was able to break the deadlock during an entertaining 90 minutes, and Wigan cracked first in the shoot-out when Jordan Jones saw his spot-kick saved by Matt Gilks.

But Jamie Jones saved from Kieran Lee and, after the Latics goalie had put Latics 5-4 ahead, he watched Nathan Delfouneso blaze his effort over the top to send the home side through.

Max Power, Thelo Aasgaard, Tom Naylor and Stephen Humphrys also scored for Latics from the spot.

Bolton's penalties were converted by Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, Oladapo Afolayan and Josh Sheehan.

After a pulsating opening to the game, with both sides roared on by raucous backing from the stands, the first real shooting chance fell to Latics, only for Gwion Edwards to send it well wide of ex-Latics custodian Matt Gilks' post.

Gilks was then a relieved man after parrying out a rocket from Humphrys into the path of James McClean, who could only steer the ball wide of an unguarded net.

Humphrys then fired wide of the far post before Bolton showed as an attacking unit, Afolayan sending a rasping drive just over

Tendayi Darikwa and Humphrys then sent clear Power, but his shot was blocked.

With half-time approaching, referee Thomas Bramall produced bookings in eight minutes - four for Wigan - with Tom Pearce joining the club shortly after the restart.

The second half struggled to maintain the quality of the first, with Latics sending on Callum Lang and Aasgaard, while Bolton introduced Doyle and Sarcevic.

And Aasgaard almost popped up with a late winner, only for Gilks to pull off a fine save, diving to his left.