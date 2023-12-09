News you can trust since 1853
REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Lincoln City 0: Substitute Sze denied late winner by controversial ref call

Wigan Athletic were denied a dramatic late winner against Lincoln City after substitute Chris Sze’s ‘goal’ was disallowed in controversial fashion.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:12 GMT
Stephen Humphrys struggles to find a way through against LincolnStephen Humphrys struggles to find a way through against Lincoln
In truth, neither side deserved to win a game desperately lacking in any kind of excitement or goalmouth action.

An early effort from Lincoln midfielder Ethan Hamilton – a 35-yard strike that was straight at Sam Tickle – proved to be the only effort on target from either side.

Jonny Smith, making his first league start for Wigan, almost fluked a goal direct for a corner, which Lukas Jensen had to well to claw out.

But other than that, defences remained on top – until five minutes from time.

Jordan Jones’ cross from the left was fumbled by Jensen into the path of Sze, who fired home from close range.

But Wigan’s celebrations were cut short by a whistle for an apparent foul on the goalkeeper, with fellow substitute Callum McManaman booked for dissent.

