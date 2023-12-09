Wigan Athletic were denied a dramatic late winner against Lincoln City after substitute Chris Sze’s ‘goal’ was disallowed in controversial fashion.

Stephen Humphrys struggles to find a way through against Lincoln

In truth, neither side deserved to win a game desperately lacking in any kind of excitement or goalmouth action.

An early effort from Lincoln midfielder Ethan Hamilton – a 35-yard strike that was straight at Sam Tickle – proved to be the only effort on target from either side.

Jonny Smith, making his first league start for Wigan, almost fluked a goal direct for a corner, which Lukas Jensen had to well to claw out.

But other than that, defences remained on top – until five minutes from time.

Jordan Jones’ cross from the left was fumbled by Jensen into the path of Sze, who fired home from close range.