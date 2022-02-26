REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3

Latics couldn't have got off to a worse start as they fell behind with only a minute on the clock.

Alex Pritchard's free-kick from the right wing was a beauty, and Bailey Wright took advantage of non-existent marking to nod past Ben Amos.

The visitors bossed most of the first period, with Latics struggling to get much going in the final third.

And they doubled their lead seven minutes before the break, when Ross Stewart got to the ball a fraction before Curtis Tilt, who felled him in the box.

Stewart picked himself up and made no mistake from the spot.

Sunderland came within inches of making it 3-0 within seconds of the restart, when Stewart drilled the ball through the six-yard box, just in front of his colleagues.

Another mistake at the back allowed Pritchard a free hit from 15 yards, and Latics were lucky it flew just past the post.

With Stephen Humphrys waiting to come on, Callum Lang raced clean through and, after shrugging off a pull from the last defender, fired straight at Anthony Patterson.

Graeme Shinnie took over from Gwion Edwards, but still Latics couldn't work anything in attack.

And after Tendayi Darikwa was penalised for handball, Stewart converted his second penalty with four minutes remaining.