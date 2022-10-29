Latics came flying out of the traps with Will Keane hitting the outside of the post inside 10 minutes from James McClean’s free-kick.

Nathan Broadhead and Graeme Shinnie the almost managed to shooting positions, before Keane fired over after Max Power had nodded into his path.

Graeme Shinnie in action against Watford

At the other end, Watford almost scored with their first attack, as a one-two cut through the home defence like a knife through butter.

That left Ismaila Sarr clean through on goal, but up stepped Jamie Jones – in for Ben Amos – to make a sensational stop.

Watford raised their game as a result and enjoyed far more of the game without really testing Jones.

Latics’ growing frustration was shown when Shinnie left one on Watford captain William Troost-Ekong to pick up his fifth caution of the season – and a one-game suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were then indebted to Jack Whatmough for an incredible block to deny Sarr what looked a certain goal after great work by substitute Samuel Kalu.

But the respite was only temporary, and Pedro headed home what proved to be the winner with three minutes to go from Yaser Asprilla’s inviting cross.

Latics being Latics, there was additional agony in the last seconds of the seven added minutes, when Whatmough headed Power’s corner against the bar.