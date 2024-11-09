REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Wycombe Wanderers 1 - Second-half onslaught from Tics not enough to secure a point

Thelo Aasgaard is denied an equaliser against Wycombe

A rousing second-half effort from Wigan Athletic proved to be in vain as League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers held on for a 1-0 victory at the Brick Community Stadium.

The visitors led on 11 minutes when Joe Low headed Daniel Harvie’s right-wing corner into the Latics net.

Latics hit the bar through Jonny Smith just before the interval, and they threw everything at their high-flying opponents in the second period.

Silko Thomas' cross was steered over the top from close range by substitute Dale Taylor, who then forced a good save from Franco Ravizzoli in the Wycombe goal.

A Toby Sibbick cross was headed against the Wycombe goalkeeper by Thelo Aasgaard at full stretch, and another header from the Norway Under-21 international, this time off a Tyrese Francois cross, forced an absolutely superb save from Ravizzoli.

With Latics throwing everything at an equaliser, Wycombe almost added a second in stoppage-time, only for Brandon Hanlan to be denied by a blinding save from Tickle.