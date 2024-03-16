REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Blackpool 0 - Scotty beams up Latics to rock Blackpool

Scott Smith’s first ever senior goal was enough to see Wigan Athletic sign off for the international break with a 1-0 victory over Blackpool – and move into the top half of League One.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Mar 2024, 17:51 GMT
Scott Smith gets a pick-me-up rom Stephen Humphrys after his winning goal against BlackpoolScott Smith gets a pick-me-up rom Stephen Humphrys after his winning goal against Blackpool
Scott Smith gets a pick-me-up rom Stephen Humphrys after his winning goal against Blackpool

Wigan-born Smith popped up from right wing-back to finish off a Jordan Jones cross from the left on 26 minutes to dent the Seasiders’ play-off hopes.

Read More
Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium rates in top three grounds in country for safety

The goal came just after Thelo Aasgaard had headed another left-wing cross from Jones wide of the far post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the other end, Sam Tickle saved well from George Byers and substitute Shayne Lavery – on for the injured Jordan Rhodes – as Latics went into the break with a slender advantage.

Blackpool sent on Kyle Joseph – a former Latics Academy team-mate of Smith – in the second half, and he came closest to adding the game’s second goal.

However, he sent two headers narrowly wide as Latics held on to hit the 50-point mark – and pretty much guarantee third-tier safety.

Related topics:BlackpoolScott SmithKyle JosephShayne LaveryLeague OneJordan JonesSeasidersGeorge Byers