REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Blackpool 0 - Scotty beams up Latics to rock Blackpool
Wigan-born Smith popped up from right wing-back to finish off a Jordan Jones cross from the left on 26 minutes to dent the Seasiders’ play-off hopes.
The goal came just after Thelo Aasgaard had headed another left-wing cross from Jones wide of the far post.
At the other end, Sam Tickle saved well from George Byers and substitute Shayne Lavery – on for the injured Jordan Rhodes – as Latics went into the break with a slender advantage.
Blackpool sent on Kyle Joseph – a former Latics Academy team-mate of Smith – in the second half, and he came closest to adding the game’s second goal.
However, he sent two headers narrowly wide as Latics held on to hit the 50-point mark – and pretty much guarantee third-tier safety.