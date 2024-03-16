Scott Smith gets a pick-me-up rom Stephen Humphrys after his winning goal against Blackpool

Wigan-born Smith popped up from right wing-back to finish off a Jordan Jones cross from the left on 26 minutes to dent the Seasiders’ play-off hopes.

The goal came just after Thelo Aasgaard had headed another left-wing cross from Jones wide of the far post.

At the other end, Sam Tickle saved well from George Byers and substitute Shayne Lavery – on for the injured Jordan Rhodes – as Latics went into the break with a slender advantage.

Blackpool sent on Kyle Joseph – a former Latics Academy team-mate of Smith – in the second half, and he came closest to adding the game’s second goal.