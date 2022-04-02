REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Bolton Wanderers 1

It’s a point nearer automatic promotion for Leam Richardson and Latics, who move level on points with League One leaders Rotherham with a game still in hand.

But they’ll feel it was two points dropped, having taken an early lead through James McClean, only for a second goal to prove agonisingly out of reach.

James McClean celebrates his early goal for Latics

And Wanderers were able to make the short trip back to Horwich with a point thanks to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s clinical header.

Latics had the ball in the net in the early stages through Will Keane, but the flag was long up for a foul by Callum Lang as the initial cross came in.

The home side were ahead inside seven minutes, however, when McClean's cross shot from the right evaded everyone in the middle and crept in at the far post.

It should have been 2-0 shortly after when McClean got himself clean through, only to slice his effort wide from the edge of the box.

McClean was everywhere in the opening quarter, even finding time to go in the book for a trip on Oladapo Afolayan, which appeared harsh at first glance.

Lang then dragged a shot wide from 20 yards after a great interception from skipper Tendayi Darikwa, before Keane's goalbound shot was superbly blocked by Ricardo Santos.

Latics were almost in again when Keane broke down the left, and his cross was turned behind for a corner just before Lang could slot it home at the far post.

There was a flashpoint seconds before the half-time whistle, when McClean again felled Afolayan by the corner flag.

It looked a far more cautionable offence than the one which had brought the earlier yellow, but this time referee Samual Barrott awarded only a free-kick.

It was perhaps something of a surprise when McClean reappeared for the second period, with Bolton boss Ian Evatt - who had made his thoughts clear to the official at half-time - having a word as the teams reemerged.

Bolton had their first sight at goal on the hour mark, when former Wigan defender George Johnston lobbed the ball tamely at Ben Amos from 25 yards.

With Wigan failing to put the game beyond Bolton, the visitors were getting more and more encouragement to push forward in search of an equaliser.