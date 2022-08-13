REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Bristol City 1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After kick-off was slightly delayed because of a pigeon on the pitch, Latics were soon in a flap as City opened the scoring inside six minutes.

A swift break from City ripped Latics apart, and top scorer Andi Weimann slotted home at the far post.

Latics also dodged what seemed to be a fair shout for a penalty when Jason Kerr appeared to collide with Tommy Conway, who was in the act of shooting, inside the box.

Callum Lang in action against Bristol City

They were fortunate again moments later when Joe Bennett and former Latics man Joe Williams collided on the deck, and the former lashed out at his opponent on the near side.

Thankfully for Latics, the officials - after long consultation - decided on only a yellow card.

And Latics began to grow into the game, with Max Power seeing a deflected shot well saved, before sending in a cross that Josh Magennis headed over from close range.

Magennis was then inches away from applying a finishing touch to Bennett's wonderful delivery from the left, before the Northern Ireland international engineered a glorious chance for himself, only to slot wide.

Thelo Aasgaard took over from Bennett at the break, with Jamie Jones also replacing Ben Amos in goal shortly after the restart.

And Latics continued to look the more likely, having a massive shout for a penalty waved away as a James McClean corner was headed back by Jack Whatmough and bounced up against the hand of a City defender, with the officials again unmoved.

The equaliser finally arrived midway through the second period when City couldn’t clear a corner and Keane - last year's League One golden boot winner - opened his account this term from close range after Tom Naylor's shot was blocked.

Latics threw on new signings Nathan Broadhead and Ryan Nyambe for the last 15 minutes, but they couldn’t quite force through a winning goal.