REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Burnley 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half-hour was all Burnley, who deservedly led through goals from Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill.

But Latics ended the half on top, and were good value for the goal on half-time that gave them hope.

Will Keane scores from the spot against Burnley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Lang was taken out by Burnley goalkeeper Arajenet Muric just inside the box, and Will Keane converted from the spot.

Keane then squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scores five minutes after the restart, when he fired high and wide from eight yards.

Burnley immediate made him and Latics pay by regaining their two-goal lead through Nathan Tella.

And two goals in the last five minutes from Brownhill and Samuel Bastien gave the scoreline a lop-sided look.