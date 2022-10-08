REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Cardiff City 3

Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal for Latics against Cardiff

Latics couldn’t make the most of some early pressure and fell behind on seven minutes.

Niels Nkounkou played in Callum Robinson, who slotted past Ben Amos without too much fuss.

Will Keane might have done better with a couple of opportunities, failing to find Josh Magennis and then firing wide of the target.

Latics’ top scorer’s afternoon didn’t get any better when he inadvertently blocked Graeme Shinnie’s goalbound effort.

At the other end, Latics were given a lifeline when Cardiff’s Mark Harris fired well wide from a great position.

Ben Amos made a fine save before he dropped a routine cross with Jason Kerr on hand to hack the ball away to safety.

Cardiff were knocking on the door, however, and doubled their lead with 25 minutes to go.

Callum O’Dowda crossed from the right and former Latics loanee Sheyi Ojo volleyed home from bang in front.

Ryan Wintle had the ball in the net moments later, but the flag was upon the far side to save Latics.

Latics threw on four substitutes in the final quarter to try to change the game, and one of them – Tom Naylor – crossed for Wyke to head home with eight minutes to go.

But in the first of seven added minutes, Cardiff grabbed their third goal when Wintle lashed the ball past Amos from out on the right-hand flank.

Wigan almost pulled one back only for Cedric Kipre – returning to the club he left in the summer of 2000 – cleared off the line after a scramble.

