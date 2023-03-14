It was a tremendously spirited showing by the players who, along with the staff, still haven’t received the wages that were due last Friday.

But with a three-point penalty seemingly on its way from the EFL, they face an increasingly difficult task to avoid the drop.

Latics were pushed on by Max Power, who was making his 500th career appearance

Twice in the opening five minutes, Ben Amos came to his side’s rescue to deny Gustavo Hamer and Mat Godden.

At the other end, Danel Sinani was denied by a couple of fine saves by Ben Wilson.

City forced a breakthrough within seven minutes of the restart when Jake Bidwell crossed for Viktor Gyokeres to head home from close range.

But Latics kept at it and were rewarded with a leveller eight minutes from time, when Ryan Nyambe’s cross found the net off City man Kyle McFadzean.