REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Exeter City 2: Kelman's first goal not enough to prevent Tics crashing

Charlie Kelman’s first goal in Wigan Athletic colours wasn’t enough to prevent his new club losing 2-1 at home to Exeter City.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:11 GMT
The on-loan QPR forward was one of three half-time substitutes thrown on by Shaun Maloney after a disappointing first-half display.

After Thelo Aasgaard was twice denied by Exeter goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo in the opening exchanges, Mo Eisa put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike that took a massive deflection off Charlie Goode on its way past Sam Tickle.

Charlie Kelman's first goal for Latics wasn't enough to prevent Exeter winning at the DW
Jack Aitchison doubled the lead midway through the second period with a shot that took a huge diversion off Scott Smith to fool the Latics custodian.

Kelman halved the deficit with 19 minutes to go, following in after Stephen Humphrys – another attacking substitute – had been denied by Sinisalo.https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8sd5fu

But Exeter managed to hang on without too much more alarm to allow Gary Caldwell to avenge Latics’ two victories on the south coast in the first half of the campaign, on his first return to the DW in opposition colours.

