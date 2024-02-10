Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The on-loan QPR forward was one of three half-time substitutes thrown on by Shaun Maloney after a disappointing first-half display.

After Thelo Aasgaard was twice denied by Exeter goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo in the opening exchanges, Mo Eisa put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike that took a massive deflection off Charlie Goode on its way past Sam Tickle.

Charlie Kelman's first goal for Latics wasn't enough to prevent Exeter winning at the DW

Jack Aitchison doubled the lead midway through the second period with a shot that took a huge diversion off Scott Smith to fool the Latics custodian.

Kelman halved the deficit with 19 minutes to go, following in after Stephen Humphrys – another attacking substitute – had been denied by Sinisalo.