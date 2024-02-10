REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Exeter City 2: Kelman's first goal not enough to prevent Tics crashing
The on-loan QPR forward was one of three half-time substitutes thrown on by Shaun Maloney after a disappointing first-half display.
After Thelo Aasgaard was twice denied by Exeter goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo in the opening exchanges, Mo Eisa put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike that took a massive deflection off Charlie Goode on its way past Sam Tickle.
Jack Aitchison doubled the lead midway through the second period with a shot that took a huge diversion off Scott Smith to fool the Latics custodian.
Kelman halved the deficit with 19 minutes to go, following in after Stephen Humphrys – another attacking substitute – had been denied by Sinisalo.https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8sd5fu
But Exeter managed to hang on without too much more alarm to allow Gary Caldwell to avenge Latics’ two victories on the south coast in the first half of the campaign, on his first return to the DW in opposition colours.