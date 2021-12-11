REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Ipswich Town 1

Latics edged the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead midway through the first half.

After Tom Pearce had seen a cracking strike tipped over by former two-time Latics loanee Christian Walton, James McClean swung over an inviting corner from the right.

Although Walton did well to keep out Gwion Edwards' flick header, he was powerless to prevent Callum Lang slotting home from close range.

There was a flashpoint just before the interval when Town forward Conor Chaplin was yellow-carded before appearing to stamp in the foot of Pearce.

However, referee Trevor Kettle took no further action - much to the frustration of the home players and supporters - and things threatened to boil over.

Town went close to a response when Lee Evans' free-kick was headed goalwards by Macauley Bonne, only for Ben Amos to make a very good save, diving to his left.

Latics thought they'd doubled their advantage at the three-quarter mark when Lang played in Will Keane, who slotted past Walton.

The offside flag was up, though - wrongly, according to TV replays.

And Latics saw salt rubbed into their wounds when James Norwood fired home from close range after the defence was unable to clear a corner.

There was still time for Keane to win it late on.

But the former Town man somehow headed wide from Max Power's magnificent free-kick delivery, and the points were shared.