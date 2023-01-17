After a dismal first period, where precious little happened, the game sprang to life in the first five minutes of the second period.

Within 60 seconds of the restart, Thelo Aasgaard sent a stunning volley into the top corner of the Luton net from the edge of the area.

Thelo Aasgaard takes the plaudits after his stunning opening goal

However, only four minutes later, Cauley Woodrow levelled the scores at the second attempt, after Ben Amos had parried away his first effort.

Luton then looked the more likely to win it before extra-time, with James McClean clearing off the line from Harry Cornick.

Aasgaard sent another volley down the throat of Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, with Tom Naylor appearing to be felled in the area late on, only for referee Matthew Donohue to wave play on.

Jack Whatmough was in the thick of it in both boxes, throwing himself in the way of a goalbound Luton shot, before getting his head to a Max Power cross at the other end, only for the defence to scramble the ball away.

But there was to be a final twist in the tale, in the seven added minutes, when a deep cross from the Luton left wasn’t dealt with, and Adebayo slotted past Amos from close range.