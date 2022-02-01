REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Oxford United 1

The visitors - on the back of Saturday's 7-2 hammering of Gillingham - came flying out of the traps, and played some lovely stuff in the opening quarter.

Indeed, with Latics struggling to get anything going, boss Leam Richardson was in talks with Tom Naylor in the early stages about a possible switch.

Whatever was said didn't have an immediate effect, with the visitors continuing to move the ball around well.

Callum Lang celebrates his goal against Oxford

And the goal they opened the scoring with on 23 minutes was a goal right out of the top drawer.

The move started deep in the Oxford left-back position, and most of the outfield players had a touch before the ball found its way to Matty Taylor, who fired past Ben Amos.

Latics had to raise their game to get back into it and, after a formation switch - with James McClean taking over at left-back from Tendayi Darikwa, who moved to right-back, allowing Max Power to return to the midfield - they got back on level terms.

Indeed, it was Power who threaded a nice ball through to Callum Lang, who bided his time before rifling into the bottom corner past Jack Stevens nine minutes before the break.

There was still time, in first-half stoppage-time, for Latics to hit the woodwork, with Stevens missing a James McClean free-kick, only for Jack Whatnough to direct his effort against the far post from a tight angle.

Latics picked up after the interval where they'd left off, and Jack Whatmough fired just over the top, before substitute Josh Magennis headed inches over.

Magennis - making his home debut - thought he'd won it with six minutes to go, after finishing nicely from Naylor's cross - only to be denied by an offside flag.

And Stevens ensured his side went home with a point by clawing away a shot from Whatmouth in the first of four added minutes.