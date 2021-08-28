REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Portsmouth 0

Callum Lang celebrates his goal

The visitors probably edged an entertaining but tight first period, with Ben Amos doing well to deny Ronan Curtis from close range.

At the other end, Latics saw a decent penalty shout for a foul on Jordan Jones turned down by the official.

After starting the second period in sloppy fashion - requiring ex-Pompey men Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough to bail them out - Latics gradually got on top.

And after Curtis had headed a good chance over Amos' bar, the home side took the lead with 12 minutes to go.

Substitute James McClean played in Tom Pearce, who sent over the cross from the left-hand side.

It missed everyone in the box except Lang, who controlled well before firing into the bottom corner of the net through the legs of a defender to the delight of most inside the DW Stadium.