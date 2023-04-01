The 29-year-old converted from the spot in the sixth minute, for his first goal at Championship level in his 82nd appearance.

And it was enough to secure a precious three points for Shaun Maloney’s men.

The penalty was given away by former Latics man Leon Balogun, who fouled Callum Lang just inside the box.

Max Power celebrates scoring his first goal in the Championship to put Latics ahead against QPR

And the Rangers centre-back almost put through his own goal just before half-time, only for goalkeeper Seny Dieng to spare his blushes.

Latics were unable to put the game beyond their opponents, and Rangers almost levelled right at the death.

A corner was half-cleared to Kenneth Paal, whose 25-yard volley was creeping inside the post before being tipped away by Ben Amos.