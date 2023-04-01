News you can trust since 1853
REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 QPR 0

Max Power’s early penalty gave Wigan Athletic a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:43 BST- 1 min read

The 29-year-old converted from the spot in the sixth minute, for his first goal at Championship level in his 82nd appearance.

And it was enough to secure a precious three points for Shaun Maloney’s men.

The penalty was given away by former Latics man Leon Balogun, who fouled Callum Lang just inside the box.

Max Power celebrates scoring his first goal in the Championship to put Latics ahead against QPR
And the Rangers centre-back almost put through his own goal just before half-time, only for goalkeeper Seny Dieng to spare his blushes.

Latics were unable to put the game beyond their opponents, and Rangers almost levelled right at the death.

A corner was half-cleared to Kenneth Paal, whose 25-yard volley was creeping inside the post before being tipped away by Ben Amos.

There was still time in the six added minutes for Latics to almost double their lead, when James McClean took Thelo Aasgaard’s pass only to see his shot touched round the post.

