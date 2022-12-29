Having been beaten by the same score at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, new boss Kolo Topure will be in no doubts as to the size of the task facing him in the New Year.

Sunderland took the lead on 20 minutes through Ellis Simms, after Jamie Jones had made a breathtaking save to deny Abdoullah Ba.

Will Keane celebrates after equalising for Latics

But Latics’ response was initially very good.

James McClean hit the angle of the bar and the post from the edge of the box, before Will Keane levelled just before the break after Thelo Aasgaard’s effort was parried out by Anthony Patterson.

Latics had a great chance to go in front in the second period, only for Callum Lang’s shot to be superbly blocked by Luke O’Nien.

And a triple substitution by the visitors just after the hour mark turned the game on its head.

Two of the new men were immediately involved, with Patrick Roberts tripped in the box by Tom Naylor and Ross Stewart scoring his customary goal against Latics from 12 yards.

As Latics pushed for a second equaliser, they were punished with four minutes to go when Roberts fired home – via a huge deflection – past Jones.

And salt was rubbed into Wigan wounds in the last minute when Amad Diallo drilled home a shot from fully 25 yards, to send the Black Cats up to fourth in the table.