With Rob Kelly in temporary charge, Latics had been given an early boost when Blackpool skipper Marvin Ekpiteta was red-carded on 17 minutes for a last-man foul on Charlie Wyke.

If anything, it boosted the Seasiders, who dominated the rest of the half, and deservedly led at the break thanks to Gary Madine’s rocket shot – although Latics will point to a foul on Jack Whatmough in the build up which wasn’t spotted.

James McClean's corner somehow evades everyone to level the scores

The second half was all Latics, who levelled nine minutes after the restart when James McClean’s inswinging corner from the right wing appeared to go all the way in.

It looked as though Blackpool would hold on for a battling point, but they cracked again with a minute to go.

Wigan skipper Tendayi Darikwa crossed from the right, and Tilt nodded home from cvlose range for his first goal in a year.