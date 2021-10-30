REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Burton Albion 0

Curtis Tilt celebrates doubling the Latics lead against Burton with a rocket

The home side bounced back from the midweek setback against Lincoln in style, with McClean opening the scoring inside nine minutes with a brilliant volley off Tendayi Darikwa's cross.

Burton's task was made even harder six minutes later when Jonny Smith was red-carded for absolutely poleaxing Tilt with a dangerously high foot.

Fortunately the Latics man was able to continue, and from then on it was only a matter of how many the home side would score.

Great stuff from Stephen Humphrys saw him cut in and fire in a shot which was blocked, with the rebound finding Max Power, whose long-range strike was parried out by Ben Garratt.

Burton managed to get through to half-time without further damage, although McClean's inswinging corner shortly after the restart beat everyone in the middle, and somehow missed the far post by an inch.

Another Darikwa cross saw Charlie Wyke's header force a good save from Garratt, before Latics did double their advantage six minutes into the second period.

Burton only managed to half-clear the ball, with the ball arriving at Tilt, 25 yards from goal.

The on-loan Rotherham defender swung his left foot and sent the ball arrowing into the top corner of the Brewers net.

It was almost three when the impressive Humphrys sent a super strike from 25 yards out whistling just over the bar.

And substitute Thelo Aasgaard also tried his luck on a couple of occasions, without really threatening the Burton goal.