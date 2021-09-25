REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Cheltenham 0

Wigan Athletic remain top of League One on goal difference from Sunderland after an utterly comprehensive 2-0 victory over Cheltenham at the DW.

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:10 pm
Charlie Wyke celebrates making it 2-0 to Latics

Leam Richardson's side - looking for a fifth win on the bounce - were on their game right from the very first whistle.

They dominated throughout, with Cheltenham barely forcing a chance worthy of the name.

And the only slight downside was that they didn't find the extra goals they undoubtedly merited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Callum Lang opened the scoring with only eight minutes gone, with a cool finish after Charlie Wyke had taken delivery of Max Power's long ball and squared it across the six-yard box.

Lang and Tom Naylor came close to doubling the lead before half-time, with Cheltenham struggling to support lone striker Kyle Joseph - the Latics academy graduate.

But Wyke gave the scoreline a far more accurate look within a minute of the restart, when he fired into the top corner from 12 yards.

And only visiting goalkeeper Scott Flinders - along with some baffling refereeing decisions - kept the scoreline respectable.

Naylor came closest to adding a third, but his flick header, from Power's deep free-kick, was brilliantly tipped behind for a corner.

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20