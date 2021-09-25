REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Cheltenham 0

Charlie Wyke celebrates making it 2-0 to Latics

Leam Richardson's side - looking for a fifth win on the bounce - were on their game right from the very first whistle.

They dominated throughout, with Cheltenham barely forcing a chance worthy of the name.

And the only slight downside was that they didn't find the extra goals they undoubtedly merited.

Callum Lang opened the scoring with only eight minutes gone, with a cool finish after Charlie Wyke had taken delivery of Max Power's long ball and squared it across the six-yard box.

Lang and Tom Naylor came close to doubling the lead before half-time, with Cheltenham struggling to support lone striker Kyle Joseph - the Latics academy graduate.

But Wyke gave the scoreline a far more accurate look within a minute of the restart, when he fired into the top corner from 12 yards.

And only visiting goalkeeper Scott Flinders - along with some baffling refereeing decisions - kept the scoreline respectable.

Naylor came closest to adding a third, but his flick header, from Power's deep free-kick, was brilliantly tipped behind for a corner.