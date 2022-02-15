REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Crewe Alexandra 0

Goals from Callum Lang and James McClean ensured Wigan Athletic cemented second spot in League One thanks to a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the DW Stadium.

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:53 pm

Leam Richardson's men had struggled to get going in a first half devoid of much excitement, with Josh Magennis having a header well saved by Dave Richards the only bright spot.

But Latics stepped up after the break and deservedly took the spoils to move six points behind leaders Rotherham - who they travel to on Friday - with two matches in hand.

Perhaps more important, they are now five points clear of third place, having played THREE matches fewer.

Callum Lang celebrates his opening goal

Lang opened the scoring on 57 minutes with a firm header from James McClean's brilliant left-wing cross.

And McClean secured the points eight minuets from time with a thumping volley off substitute Stephen Humphrys' assist.

