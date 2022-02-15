REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Crewe Alexandra 0
Goals from Callum Lang and James McClean ensured Wigan Athletic cemented second spot in League One thanks to a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the DW Stadium.
Leam Richardson's men had struggled to get going in a first half devoid of much excitement, with Josh Magennis having a header well saved by Dave Richards the only bright spot.
But Latics stepped up after the break and deservedly took the spoils to move six points behind leaders Rotherham - who they travel to on Friday - with two matches in hand.
Perhaps more important, they are now five points clear of third place, having played THREE matches fewer.
Lang opened the scoring on 57 minutes with a firm header from James McClean's brilliant left-wing cross.
And McClean secured the points eight minuets from time with a thumping volley off substitute Stephen Humphrys' assist.
