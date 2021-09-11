REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

The Latics side celebrate the second goal from Will Keane

In fairness, Doncaster didn't look anything like a side struggling rock- bottom of the table, and looked bright in the opening exchanges.

Two former Latics men combined as Kyle Knoyle's cross from the right only just evaded Joe Dodoo - on debut - at the far post.

But Latics didn't heed the warning and, midway through the first half, Dodoo teed up Tommy Rowe, to fire past Ben Amos from 12 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Doncaster's first goal in 12 hours but, while the fans in the away end were still celebrating, Latics quickly got back on level terms.

Max Power's right-wing cross was a beauty, and Keane's bullet header gave Pontus Dahlberg no chance.

Latics came close to taking the lead when James McClean's corner was headed back in by Jack Whatmough, and Kell Watts saw his header tipped over by Dahlberg at point-blank range.

The resulting corner from Power was nodded just over by Tom Naylor, with the visitors grateful to hear the half-time whistle.

Wigan picked up where they'd left off, though, with Watts getting his head to another Power set-piece, and Dahlberg again providing heroics to keep it out.

But it was only a matter of time, and Wigan's second goal arrived seven minutes after the restart, when Power's cross was pulled down by Callum Lang, and Keane stabbing home.

Lang missed a glorious opportunity to make it 3-1 in the final quarter by slicing the ball high and wide from a good position.

But Latics were able to hang on without too much alarm to make it three wins on the spin.