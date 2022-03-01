REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Fleetwood Town 0

The visitors came flying out of the traps, and looked anything like a side fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Three times right-winger Shayden Morris got round the back, and only good goalkeeping and desperate defending kept Town out.

Latics almost took the lead with their first real attack, when James McClean's corner was headed against the far post by Will Keane at point-blank range.

James McClean scores Latics' second goal against Fleetwood

Morris forced another good save from Amos at the other end, before Latics gained a stranglehold on the game just before the break.

First, on 37 minutes, Callum Lang's cross was volleyed goalwards by Tendayi Darikwa, only for a Fleetwood arm to divert the ball to safety.

Referee Martin Coy pointed to the spot, and Will Keane made no mistake.

Then, three minutes before the interval, great work from Lang down the right teed up McClean, who controlled before slotting home into the corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The second half was merely a procession as Fleetwood looked like they'd had the stuffing knocked out of them.

Lang hit the outside of the post from Darikwa's cross in the final quarter.

But Darikwa blotted his copybook by picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the league - which means a two-match ban.

And there was an even bigger blow in the sixth added minute when McClean and Joe Garner had to be dragged away from each other in the Latics box, with both men seeing straight cards - triggering a probable three-game suspension for the Irishman.