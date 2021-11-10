REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Shrewsbury Town 0

Adam Long receives the congratulations after scoring Latics' first goal against Shrewsbury

Leam Richardson's men knew only a win would be good enough, and the boss will take away a lot of positives as well as moving a step closer to Wembley.

After ex-Latics striker warmed the hands of Jamie Jones inside the opening 60 seconds, Latics were ahead inside nine minutes.

Tom Pearce's left-wing cross was a beauty, and headed home in emphatic style by Adam Long for his maiden goal for the club.

The major downside of the night followed, when young James Carragher was stretchered from the field after receiving lengthy treatment following a hefty collision.

Shrewsbury had half a chance when Long misread a bounce which allowed Tom Bloxham goalside, but the Latics defender recovered in time to make a fantastic block.

The visitors, who only needed a draw to qualify, created and squandered an even better opening shortly after the restart, when Shaun Whalley tricked his way only for Jones to make the save.

And Latics doubled their advantage nine minutes after the restart, when Chris Sze raced clean through and sent a beautiful little dinked finish over the advancing goalkeeper.