REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Shrewsbury Town 1

Tendayi Darikwa celebrates opening the scoring for Latics against Shrewsbury

Latics couldn't have made a better start, with James McClean's deep cross from the left being volleyed home at the far post by skipper Tendayi Darikwa.

But Shrewsbury overcame the setback, and soon started to questions of their own.

Josh Daniels got his head to a corner from the left, and the ball looped over Ben Amos - only for James McClean to get back and nod it off the line.

At the other end, Will Keane ignored the unmarked McClean and found Callum Lang - 11 goals already this season - who took the ball on before cutting it back to McClean.

Unfortunately, the Irishman scuffed his right-foot shot, and former Latics Academy goalie Marko Marosi made an easy save.

And Latics were pegged back six minutes before the break when Daniel Udoh fired past Amos from the left channel and Ryan Bowman slid in at the far post to make sure.

Bowman appeared to have come from an offside position - with Amos making an animated point to the linesman - but the goal was given.

Latics suffered a further setback before the interval when Jordan Cousins - making his first start since October 16 - was forced off, to be replaced by Aasgaard.

The second half was a thoroughly frustrating affair, with Latics unable to get much going in attack despite seeing most of the ball.

Gwion Edwards took over from Tom Bennett to add attacking impetus, but Marosi was equal to Lang's stinging snapshot in the final quarter.

And it looked as though Latics would be thwarted, only for Aasgaard to drive home a low shot from 25 yards in stoppage-time to win the game in style.