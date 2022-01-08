REPORT: Wigan Athletic 3 Blackburn Rovers 2
Thelo Aasgaard came off the bench to score a stoppage-time wondergoal to send Wigan Athletic into round four of the FA Cup thanks to a 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers.
The Championship high-flyers held a deserved half-time lead through Reda Khadra's crisp strike.
But Max Power equalised just after the hour mark with a low drive from 30 yards.
And the home side threw everything at their opponents in an enthralling final half an hour.,
Jack Whatmough headed Latics in front 16 minutes from time, although Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears was massively at fault, catching and then carrying the ball over the goalline.
It looked like Rovers would force extra-time when Daniel Ayala headed home Khadra's cross with two minutes remaining.
But there was to be a final twist in the tale, and it arrived when Aasgaard took aim from way out on the left wing, and saw his swerving strike bamboozle Pears on its way into the top corner.
