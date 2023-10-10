Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood came flying out of the traps and were utterly dominant for the opening 45 minutes.

Scott Robertson hit the Latics bar from 25 yards, with the rebound falling to Kabongo Tshimanga who, from a tight angle, drilled the ball against the post.

Sam Tickle is a happy man after Latics edged Fleetwood on penalties

At the other end, a deep cross from the left by Jordan Jones saw Stephen Humphrys sneak in at the far post but he couldn’t make a proper connection.

Another good move by Fleetwood saw Josh Earl cross for Jayden Shockley to head goalwards, only for Ben Amos to tip the ball over.

A couple of fine blocks from Charlie Hughes kept the visitors out, but the deadlock was finally broken two minutes before the break.

Amos made a brilliant save at point-blank range, but was powerless to prevent Tshimanga nodding home from a yard.

There was still time for Fleetwood to double their lead before the break, with Amos again saving only for Tshimanga converting the rebound.

A triple change at the break showed the unease in the Latics camp, with Sam Tickle, Tom Pearce and Josh Stones taking over from Amos, Kell Watts and Charlie Wyke.

That meant a new-look back three of Sean Clare, Charlie Hughes and Pearce, with Steven Sessegnon at right wing-back and Jones at left wing-back.

It could and should have been game over when Tickle could only palm away a cross and the ball dropped to Ryan Graydon, who lashed the ball high and wide of a largely unguarded goal.

And Latics made the visitors pay for their profligacy with an incredible comeback.

Humphrys halved the deficit 10 minutes after the restart, after cutting in from the left and firing home with his right foot.

Jones then sent over a cross-shot that drifted just beyond the far post before the equaliser arrived on 65 minutes.

Humphrys was the provider for Stones, who steadied himself before slotting the ball under the advancing Jay Lynch.

It looked like Latics had timed their run to perfection when Pearce sent over a free-kick from wide out on the right which made its way into the Town net,.

But there was still time for one more sting in the tale, as Josh Earl poked home after a corner from the right caused panic.

The shoot-out got off on the wrong foot when Lang saw his effort saved.

But after Fleetwood went ahead, Sze scored before the visitors missed.

Pearce then saw his spot-kick saved, with Town again edging ahead.

But after Clare converted, Tickle saved to keep it at 2-2.

Stones saw his successful kick cancelled out for 3-3.