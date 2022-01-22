REPORT: Wigan Athletic 3 Gillingham 2

Will Keane gets the congratulations from his colleagues

Latics started like a house on fire, and it's no over-exaggeration to say they could have been out of sight by the interval.

Keane opened the scoring inside eight minutes, turning home Gwion Edwards' right-wing delivery.

Tom Naylor headed against the bar from James McClean's cross, before goal number two arrived on 21 minutes.

Stephen Humphrys played a lovely give-and-go with Edwards before taking the ball on before slotting home superbly from just inside the area.

Keane then saw a goalbound effort tipped on to the post by Gills goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.

And only a spectacular headed clearance off his own goalline from Max Ehmer prevented Keane making it 3-0, after Humphrys had intercepted a weak backpass.

The only criticism at half-time would have been Latics not having put the game to bed already.

And the visitors took full advantage of Wigan's profligacy by pulling one back eight minutes after the restart, Ben Reeves firing home his side's first effort on goal.

Max Power saw a shot well held by Dahlberg, who then tipped behind an effort from Edwards.

From the resulting corner, Jack Whatmough's header was clawed away by the visiting custodian.

As Latics continued to hammer on the door the Gills pressed forward, and incredibly found an equaliser at the three-quarter mark through Stuart O'Keefe.

Leam Richardson's response was to throw on centre-back Jason Kerr for Edwards, which saw Latics revert to three at the back.