REPORT: Wigan Athletic 3 Peterborough United 0 - Taylor at the double as Tics rediscover goal touch

Dale Taylor scored a brilliant brace, before Callum McManaman scored a goal of the season contender, as Wigan Athletic hammered Peterborough United 3-0 at the Brick Community Stadium.

After three successive goalless draws, Shaun Maloney’s men managed to break their duck inside 11 minutes.

Thelo Aasgaard and Silko Thomas helped to play in Luke Chambers, whose left-wing cross was nodded powerfully home by Taylor.

Dale Taylor celebrates his second goal for Latics in the 3-0 victory over Peterborough

Credit to Posh, the response was good, and they were almost on level terms within three minutes.

Ricky-Jade Jones got in down the left, and his cross was inch-perfect for Kwame Poku.

However, from bang in front of goal, Poku was somehow denied in spectacular fashion by England Under-21 goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Moments later, Tickle was fortunate to see a looping cross from Archie Collins land on his bar and bounce away to safety.

And Wigan were relieved to get to the interval still in front, as Posh continued to get joy down their left-hand side.

However, the home side managed to double their lead within four minutes of the restart.

Former Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith unlocked the defence with a clever left-footed reverse pass, and Taylor drilled the ball under the advancing Jed Steer.

And the icing on the cake was still to come with nine minutes remaining, when McManaman - one of five second-half substitutes - cut in from the left wing, before sending a fantastic right-footed shot over the despairing dive of Steer and into the top corner.