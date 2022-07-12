REPORT: Wigan Athletic 6 Liverpool XI 0

The home side - sporting their new home kit for the first time - were dominant from start to finish against their youthful opposition, skippered by Wiganer and Latics fan Jake Cain.

And boss Leam Richardson will have been delighted at the cutting edge shown by his side in hammering home their superiority.

It took until 33 minutes for the first goal to arrive, with Calum Lang sliding in off Stephen Humphrys' cross.

James Carragher celebrates scoring against Liverpool at the DW

Lang hit a post moments later with a thunderous strike, before skipper Tendayi Darikwa doubled the lead on the stretch from Tom Pearce's delivery.

Liverpool held out until the break, but three goals in the space of seven minutes shortly after the restart sent Latics out of sight.

First, Pearce hammered the ball home from the edge of the box with his left foot.

Then James Carragher - with dad Jamie watching on in the West Stand - headed home Max Power's right-wing corner.

And Stephen Humphrys made it 5-0 with a low strike that appeared to take a slight deflection.

Jack Whatmough headed home number six just after the midway point in the second period, with the visitors grateful for the raft of changes that broke up the game and prevented further damage in the final quarter.

Latics: Jones, Darikwa, Tilt, Kerr, Pearce; Shinnie, Naylor; Aasgaard, Keane, Lang; Humphrys.