Christ Tiehi was one of a number of Latics players making their final appearances against Rotherham

Several regular first-teamers were absent from the team sheet after the players weren’t paid on time for a FIFTH time this term.

One of those unpaid players, James McClean, was handed the captain’s armband for possibly his last appearance in a Latics shirt.

Also drafted into the starting side were young goalkeeper Sam Tickle, making his league debut, and the lesser-spotted Anthony Scully.

In an unusual line-up, Jack Whatmough partnered Christ Tiehi in central midfield, with McClean at right wing-back and Scully up top.

And with so little at stake – with the Millers having already secured their safety – it was always going to be a pretty uneventful encounter.

Tickle made some fine saves to deny Rotherham, and in particular Tariqe Fosu.

At the other end, Viktor Johansson keep out efforts from Omar Rekik, Callum Lang and Thelo Aasgaard.

There had been suggestions pre-match that some Wigan supporters would try to get onto the pitch on 85 minutes, in a protest at the way the club is being run.