News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
3 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
5 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
7 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
8 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
8 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

REPORT: Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic closed a catastrophic campaign – on and off the pitch – with a 0-0 draw against Rotherham that lived up to its billing as a dead rubber.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th May 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Christ Tiehi was one of a number of Latics players making their final appearances against RotherhamChrist Tiehi was one of a number of Latics players making their final appearances against Rotherham
Christ Tiehi was one of a number of Latics players making their final appearances against Rotherham

Several regular first-teamers were absent from the team sheet after the players weren’t paid on time for a FIFTH time this term.

One of those unpaid players, James McClean, was handed the captain’s armband for possibly his last appearance in a Latics shirt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also drafted into the starting side were young goalkeeper Sam Tickle, making his league debut, and the lesser-spotted Anthony Scully.

In an unusual line-up, Jack Whatmough partnered Christ Tiehi in central midfield, with McClean at right wing-back and Scully up top.

Most Popular

And with so little at stake – with the Millers having already secured their safety – it was always going to be a pretty uneventful encounter.

Tickle made some fine saves to deny Rotherham, and in particular Tariqe Fosu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the other end, Viktor Johansson keep out efforts from Omar Rekik, Callum Lang and Thelo Aasgaard.

There had been suggestions pre-match that some Wigan supporters would try to get onto the pitch on 85 minutes, in a protest at the way the club is being run.

In the end, that didn’t materialise – although there were chants of ‘Sack the Board’ on more than one occasion.

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedMillersAnthony ScullyJack Whatmough