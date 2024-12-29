Toby Sibbick is unable to find the Wrexham net

Wigan Athletic suffered last-minute heartache at Wrexham after Joe Hugill’s late equaliser looked like it would be enough to secure a valuable point.

Latics settled into the game straight away and dominated the opening 45 against their promotion-chasing opponents.

Baba Adeeko might have done better when presented with an opportunity just inside the box, but by the time he shot a defender was in position to make the block.

Sadly, that was Adeeko's last involvement, before limping off to be replaced by Jensen Weir.

Latics didn't let it rattle them, though, and a teasing cross from Michael Olakigbe was only just over the head of Dale Taylor and also agonisingly just in front of Jonny Smith

The visitors started the second half in the same manner, and almost took the lead within 20 seconds of the restart.

Thelo Aasgaard's cross was sliced against his own bar by Matty James, with Jensen Weir unable to keep the rebound down.

Aasgaard then had a snapshot flash just wife of the target, before Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard was very fortunate to escape after slicing a clearance that ended up going out for a corner.

It looked a case of not if but when Latics would force the opener but, when it came, it was Wrexham who went in front.

Ryan Barnett cut in from the right and found the net via a massive deflection that wrongfooted Sam Tickle.

Credit Latics, though, for keeping their heads up, and they forced a leveller with 10 minutes to go.

Substitutes Silko Thomas and Joe Hugill combined to massive effect, the former crossing for the latter to head home past Howard.

Latics then had a massive shout for a penalty after another late substitute, Callum McManaman, went down in the box under a heavy challenge, only for the official to wave play on.

Within seconds at the other end, it was maybe Latics' turn to get away with one when Weir dragged down George Dobson, and escaped with only a yellow card.

However, there was to be a sting in the tale, as Wrexham substitute Steven Fletcher fired hard and low past Tickle to secure all three points.