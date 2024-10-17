Results not records the most important thing for Wigan Athletic boss - 'I've not heard it mentioned'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic are on the verge of rewriting the history books as they prepare to travel to Cambridge United this weekend.

Latics have kept seven clean sheets in a row, equalling the mark set by David Marshall in the 2019-20 campaign - shortly before the club was placed into administration by the former owners.

That's one short of the record of eight matches set by John Filan in the third-tier winning campaign of 2002-03. But manager Shaun Maloney insists the chance to write another page in club folklore will not be in anyone's mind come the weekend.

Shaun Maloney's Latics go in search of an eighth clean sheet in a row at Cambridge this weekend

"The clean sheets are not something we really talk about, even though they're a big part of why we've been successful over the last seven games," said Maloney, whose side's last defeat came in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy to Morecambe on September 3.

"I think there's a bit more to it than that, such as the intensity of the group with and without the ball...and I still think we can be better with the ball.

"The mentality has to be we're still nowhere near the finished article, even without the ball. Yes, we've had seven clean sheets, but we've had big moments from our goalkeeper, and we've had some lucky moments as well.

"We just need to focus on getting better in every aspect of our play, including defensively. If the records come, then amazing...but it's not something I'll be mentioning at all."

Maloney also doesn't believe the record has been discussed among the players.

"I don't really go into the dressing room, I leave that to them," he said. "But I've not heard it mentioned, and I really don't think it is being mentioned. I don't really know how to think about it...it's obviously a big accolade for the players, to have seven clean sheets in a row.

"But it's always about the next game, and you're always having to work on certain aspects of your defending... because the way we defend our box can still be better. We just need to keep going, because I still don't feel we're anywhere near where we need to be."

Of more pressing concern to Maloney is maintaining the unbeaten run - and avenging a 3-1 defeat at the Abbey Stadium on Easter Monday.

"We're expecting a very tough game," added the Latics chief. "Last year, we had a lot of possession, but they beat us with two crosses into the box, where they had a big threat, and I think it's similar now.

"I think they have the players to also try to play through teams as well as utilising the long ball, and they have some very good players. If they get it right in certain moments, they can be a threat to any team.

"It's also a very difficult place to go, last year the pitch was dry because they made a decision not to water it, which made it harder for us to play through. Honestly, I have no problems with that whatsoever, it's up to us to go to any ground, no matter the conditions, and work out how to win.

"I actually thought the overall performance was okay, it was just the result that was disappointing - and we probably had a few of them, which we have to try to change.

"It's a really big game for us, in a difficult environment, and these are the games we struggled in last year...let's see what we have this year!

"The league table is so compact, we're only three points off the play-offs, and probably this block until the next international break, we really have to show what kind of team we're going to be this season."