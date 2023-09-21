News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Bristol Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 1 - March 2, 2000

Ahead of Wigan Athletic’s trip to Bristol Rovers this weekend, we delve into the archives to remember a memorable encounter from the past...as ‘Sir’ Andy Liddell netted in a 1-1 draw.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:14 BST

Up the retro Tics!

Referee Mr Hall blows his whistle as things threaten to get out of hand

1. Latics at Bristol Rovers

Referee Mr Hall blows his whistle as things threaten to get out of hand Photo: NW

Simon Haworth swings his right foot

2. Latics at Bristol Rovers

Simon Haworth swings his right foot Photo: NW

Roy Carroll comes for the ball as a future Latic looks on...

3. Latics at Bristol Rovers

Roy Carroll comes for the ball as a future Latic looks on... Photo: NW

Andy Liddell - who gave Latics a very early lead - protects possession

4. Latics at Bristol Rovers

Andy Liddell - who gave Latics a very early lead - protects possession Photo: NW

