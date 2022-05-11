Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic FA Cup winners 2013

Today, May 11, is the ninth anniversary of that historic event when Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup, beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley.

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 1:31 pm

We have wound the clock back to 2013 to recall a momentous day for club and town.

Were you there?

1. 2013

Wigan Athletic players celerbate with the FA Cup after winning the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London on May 11, 2013.

Photo: IAN KINGTON

2. 2013

Wigan Athletic's Spanish manager Roberto Martinez (R) poses with goal scorer Wigan Athletic's English midfielder Ben Watson (L) and the FA Cup after after winning the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London on May 11, 2013. Substitute Ben Watson scored an injury-time winner to give Wigan Athletic a sensational 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the biggest FA Cup final upset in 25 years.

Photo: IAN KINGTON

3. 2013

Latics fans celebrate the Wigan win after the final whistle

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. 2013

A young Latics fan in the crowd at Wembley

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

