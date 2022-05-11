RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic FA Cup winners 2013

2. 2013

Wigan Athletic's Spanish manager Roberto Martinez (R) poses with goal scorer Wigan Athletic's English midfielder Ben Watson (L) and the FA Cup after after winning the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London on May 11, 2013. Substitute Ben Watson scored an injury-time winner to give Wigan Athletic a sensational 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the biggest FA Cup final upset in 25 years.

Photo: IAN KINGTON