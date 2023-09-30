RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic fans 1971-1975

We are taking you back to the early 1970s, when our photographer Frank Orrell covered Wigan Athletic games, home and away. As well as picturing the action on the pitch, he also captured the fans cheering on their team.
1. 1972
Wigan Athletic fans at the FA Trophy 3rd round match against Barnet at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of February 1972. Wigan lost the match 2-1 with Joe Fletcher scoring the Latic's goal. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1971
Fans at the Wigan Athletic versus Goole Town match in the Northern Premier League at Springfield Park on Saturday 13th of November 1971.
Latics won 4-1 with goals from Geoff Davies 2, Jim Fleming and Joe Fletcher. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1973
Wigan Athletic manager, Les Rigby, salutes fans at Springfield Park on Sunday 29th of April to welcome home the team despite losing in the FA Trophy final. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1972
Wigan Athletic fans at the fixture against Burton Albion in an FA Trophy match at Springfield Park on Saturday 2nd of December 1972.
Latics won the match 5-0 with goals from Mickey Worswick 3, Paul Clements and Joe Fletcher. Photo: Frank Orrell