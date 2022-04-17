RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic in FA Cup semi-final games

This weekend is the annual FA Cup semi-final matches, so we look back to April 2013 when Wigan Athletic took on Millwall at Wembley Stadium.

A month later they came home with the prestigious FA Cup after an exciting match at Wembley beating Manchester City.

A year on, in 2014 Wigan played their way to the FA Cup semi-final again, this time against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on April 12, 2014.

The match ended 1-1 and Arsenal won on 4-2 on penalties. Arsenal went on to win the tournament.

1. FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final 2013 The Wigan Athletic team line up ahead of the FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on April 13, 2013 in London, England. Photo: Scott Heavey

2. FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final 2013 Callum McManaman of Wigan Athletic is closed down by Nadjim Abdou and Sean St Ledger of Millwall Photo: Scott Heavey

3. FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final 2013 Goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi of Wigan Athletic celebrates after teammate Shaun Maloney scores the opening goal during the FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on April 13, 2013 in London, England. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

4. FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final 2013 Wigan Athletic's Omani goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi (C) stretches to reach the ball clear Photo: AFP