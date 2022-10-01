Returning Wigan Athletic man happy to be back

Will Keane's 12th-minute goal – his fourth of the campaign – was the difference between the two sides for much of an entertaining game at the New York Stadium.

Latics had to withstand a determined onslaught from the Millers to remain in front, with James McClean heading off the line and Ben Amos producing a couple of fine stops.

Tom Naylor celebrates his goal at Rotherham

But the points were safe when Naylor popped up with five minutes to go to nod home, after Jack Whatmough had headed James McClean's corner goalwards, to send the 1,700 travelling fans behind the goal home happy.

“It was a great header from Jack and I’ve managed to get in front of my man, and you don’t miss them," he smiled.

“And it’s always nice to score in front of the away fans.

I did it at MK Dons last year, and it’s a great feeling.

“To have that backing every game is brilliant and they were singing throughout the game.”

Naylor fully justified manager Leam Richardson's faith in handing him a recall in the engine room, at the expense of the in-form Graeme Shinnie.

“It’s always nice to start games," he acknowledged. "And I do what I can for the team.

"I train hard in the build-up to the games, and it was nice to be back with the lads and get the three points.

